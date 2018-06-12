Connecticut educators debate next steps on discipline

Connecticut teachers, superintendents and state education officials are debating next steps for student discipline following the governor's veto of a bill that sought to set new standards for suspensions.

The bill aimed to help protect teachers from injury by removing children who are acting out in violent ways.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he vetoed the bill because it would have a disproportionate impact on students of color and students with disabilities.

At a hearing Tuesday, hosted by the Connecticut Commission on Women, Children and Seniors, Bristol teacher David Hayes said the measure would have helped clear up misunderstandings among some administrators over when it's appropriate to suspend a student.

Westbrook Superintendent Patricia Ciccone said the measure would have put new pressure on teachers and invited complaints from parents.

