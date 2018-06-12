Two Madison dispatchers resign, 1 fired for sleeping on job

Three Madison dispatchers are out of jobs after they fell asleep while working (WFSB)

Three Madison Police Department dispatchers were removed from their positions after they were found sleeping on the job.

According to Madison Police Captain Joseph Race, Dispatcher Marcie Kolasinski was fired, and two other officers resigned. They were identified as dispatchers Carl Smith and William Coady.

All three dispatchers worked the overnight shift from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Police say multiple dispatchers were always working so the call center was never unmanned, but investigators say the three dispatchers disgraced their position.

"On nights where there was no one in the building, and it was slow, this kind of thing would happen and we’re not gonna tolerate that. We’ve worked very hard as an organization that we are gonna adhere to these standards," said Capt. Race.

A police investigation that began in early February showed dispatchers William Coady, Carl Smith, and Marcie Kolasinski all slept on the job multiple times.

They are all civilians, not officers, but Race said the dereliction of duty showed they aren’t fit for the job.

"We have the mechanisms in place that when we get them we are gonna look into them fully. It took 60 days to complete the investigations because we wanted to make sure we had all the facts all the evidence," Race said.

He said the facts and evidence show all three dispatchers would periodically sneak off into the break room and take naps.

The town recently approved overtime pay for the remaining dispatchers to cover all the shifts.

Race said the dispatchers on duty now are examples of steadfast servants who would never stoop to sleeping on such an important job.

“They’ve been working extremely hard to keep the town covered to keep the town safe, my hat is off to them because they’ve been working very hard for the past four months,” he said.

The amount the department requested from the Board of Finance at a May 16 meeting was $45,389. The board approved that.

Police stress there is no evidence that anyone who called 911 didn’t get the help they needed because again they always have multiple dispatchers on duty.

Channel 3 reached out the dispatchers union but has not received a response.

One new dispatcher has already been hired. Two more will he added over the next few months.

