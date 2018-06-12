Griswold triple murder suspect part of state's early release program

Sergio Correa was part of the state's early release program (WFSB)

Despite a violent past, a triple homicide suspect had been released early from prison.

Sergio Correa is charged with a gruesome triple murder of a family in Griswold this past winter.

Three months after Correa was placed on probation, the Lindquist family was found in one of the most horrific murders this state has ever seen.

In November 2016, Correa read a four-minute speech to the parole board, touting his completion of a GED and several prison programs.

“I am a man who takes responsibility for my actions,” Correa said.

He was serving ten years for several robberies that happened in Waterbury back in 2008 when he was 16-years-old.

He shot two of the people he robbed, according to his parole file.

“I would like to give back to the community I harmed so long ago by becoming a law-abiding citizen,” Correa said.

Correa was granted the hearing after completing 85 percent of ten years and writing several letters to the Board of Pardon and Parole.

Despite the Department of Corrections listing Correa at a high risk to re-offend, the three-member board voted to grant him parole. He was sent to a halfway house and placed on probation.

Several of his family members were at the hearing and wrote letters, including his father who wrote in part, "being a correctional officer myself, I have seen individuals come back after being out..."

But his father continued saying, "I don't see that in my son."

In February, Correa was picked up by Hartford police for unrelated drug charges and he was put in prison for violation of probation.

He was charged with the Lindquist murders while in prison.

Correa claimed his 23-year-old sister, Ruth, wasn't telling the truth about what happened on December 20, 2017.

"It’s rumored to be all hearsay at this point. There is no DNA yet,” said Attorney Wayne Gerace, Sergio’s attorney.

Ruth told police her brother had made a deal with 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist to exchange drugs for his parent's guns and make it look like a robbery.

When Matthew got cold feet, Ruth and Sergio stabbed him and left his body in the woods, police said.

Matthew’s parents, Kenneth and Janet, were found inside their torched home having been beaten and strangled.

Senator Len Suzio says that the system is flawed and the credit's Correa earned in prison shouldn't have made him eligible to get out earlier.

“This is another outrageous example of where the early release program has not reformed inmates and in fact, they've gone out to commit even more horrendous crimes,” said Suzio.

Correa is being held on $3 million bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.