Driver who struck mom, child has history of substance abuse

A mom and child are recovering after they were hit by a car on Monday (WFSB)

A mother and child hit by a car in Waterford on Monday are now recovering.

The driver who hit them remains behind bars after a day in court.

Shane Bidwell, 27, is being held on a $200,000 bond.

He was described in court on Tuesday as having a history of substance abuse.

Now he’s being charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene, after he allegedly struck a 30-year-old mother on Monday afternoon while she was pushing her 2-year-old in a stroller. Another child was with them but was not hit.

It happened on the quiet residential street, Greentree Drive.

Waterford police said Bidwell was caught on the other side of town by an off-duty officer who spotted his damaged 2008 Toyota with a smashed headlight.

Initially denied being there to police, but there were several eyewitnesses to the incident.

According to police and court records, Bidwell lives at home with his parents. He’s had run-ins with the law-- larceny in 2014 and 2016 in New Haven, Waterford and New London, and possession of controlled substance, cannabis, in 2016 and 2017 in New London and Waterford.

Prosecutors called this a serious and significant case, and that Bidwell is a risk to society.

“He’s extremely remorseful. It’s a very difficult fact pattern. He’s extremely remorseful, I hope everybody recognizes that,” said Bidwell’s attorney Dean Golembeski.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.