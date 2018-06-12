New London to consider ordinance to fine illegal dirt bike, ATV riders

New London is looking to crack down on illegal dirt bike and ATV riders (WFSB)

Keeping dirt bikes and ATV's off New London streets is getting the city council revved up.

They’re considering a law that would confiscate the bikes from violators.

Most times riders wear masks to hide their identity.

Now New London’s city council plans to really crack down on violators.

At any time when you least expect it, a dirt bike or ATV might scramble down a New London street.

They are illegal to operate on the street and last year police recorded 120 complaints, including one from the mayor himself.

“I have the same reaction other drivers have it's hairy, it’s scary,” said Mayor Michael Passero.

Next week New London City Council will consider an ordinance to fine violators.

The fines would be $1,000 first offense, $1,500 second offense, and $2,000 the third time you’re caught.

If police witness the violators, the bikes could be confiscated

Confiscated bikes could be auctioned off or even scrapped by the city.

“Hopefully, that will be a deterrent because we want to get these guys off the road they are a public hazard for sure,” said Officer Ryan Soccio of the New London Police Department.

At Five Star Scooters, owner Richard Lombardi warns prospective buyers.

“No, it’s not street legal. It doesn’t have street legal tires, it doesn’t have lights and it doesn’t have a horn. You cannot put this on the street at all,” said Lombardi.

The proposed dirt bike law will be ready for review later this week.

The council will get the proposal on Monday to consider.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.