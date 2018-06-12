DEEP looks for help counting wild turkeys

If you see a wild turkey, you're being asked to report it.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection needs your help this summer as they're looking to keep a tally of sightings.

An eyewitness took a video of a turkey spotted in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

If you see one, DEEP wants you to report it, but only the ladies and their young.

“This is a really good thing you can do with your family or children. You count turkeys in your everyday travels,” said Chris Collibee, DEEP spokesperson.

If you don't know the difference between hens and toms, Roaring Brook Nature Center's director explains.

“The males are larger and darker. They have a big beard out of their chest. The males at this time have bright red heads, they're the ones you see puffed up. They're displaying,” said Jay Kaplan, director of Roaring Brook Nature Center.

Kaplan says he's even participated in this in the past.

“It helps to keep track and as an educational tool to show people there are wild turkeys,” said Kaplan.

DEEP is asking for your help between now and the end of August.

“We’ve seen them stable. The population has rebounded over the past several decades,” said Collibee.

If you want to participate, you have to fill out a form which can be emailed or mailed in.

That form can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.