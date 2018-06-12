Dirt bike rider killed following crash with parked dump truck

Milford Police are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday evening where a dirt bike rider was involved.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Lori Lane near Teresa Drive.
Police said the dirt bike rider was traveling north when he struck a parked dump truck.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Vincent Annuzzi-Rivera of Bridgeport.
No charges have been made in connection to this crash.
Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Milford police's traffic division at 203-878-5244.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.