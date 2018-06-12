Dirt bike rider killed following crash with parked dump truck

Milford Police are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday evening where a dirt bike rider was involved.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Lori Lane near Teresa Drive.

Police said the dirt bike rider was traveling north when he struck a parked dump truck.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Vincent Annuzzi-Rivera of Bridgeport.

No charges have been made in connection to this crash.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Milford police's traffic division at 203-878-5244.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.