Milford police investigating deadly crash involving a dirt bike

Milford Police are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday evening where a dirt bike was involved.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Lori Lane.

Police said a truck and a dirt bike were involved in the crash and one person died.

According to police, they are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

No further information will be released until next of kin is notified.

No charges have been made in connection to this crash.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.