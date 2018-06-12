Initially a transition to humid and unsettled, then eventually summer-like!

TUESDAY RECAP…

As expected, today was a bit warmer than yesterday but still comfortable with low levels of humidity. The morning featured low temperatures between 45 and 50, more in line with late September… as opposed to mid-June! During the afternoon the mercury rebounded nicely, peaking in the mid to upper 70s inland, while along the shoreline it was cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. As high pressure dominated, we were able to enjoy abundant sunshine statewide.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The evening will feature a clear sky and a southwesterly breeze. Overnight and toward daybreak, clouds will start to overspread the state. With the wind and increase in cloudiness, temperatures will not be as cool… only bottoming out in in the 55 to 60-degree range by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY…

As high pressure moves offshore tomorrow, a storm system approaches from the west. First, a warm front will increase cloud cover… so any sunshine early will be short-lived. As the front moves in, it will bring higher humidity and the chance for scattered showers. With regard to timing, you’ll need the umbrella from late morning through the afternoon hours (rain could be heavy at times). Then, storms develop in advance of a cold front late tomorrow across New York and Pennsylvania… this is where the threat will be for severe weather. That front eventually heads toward and into Connecticut late in the day, toward midnight. Any storms will likely weaken considerably by the time they reach western and northwestern parts of the state. This is where we expect the best chance to see some lightning and hear some rumbles of thunder… any storms that survive the trip to CT will dissipate as they move across the state.

THE END OF THE WEEK…

In the wake of Wednesday’s system, it will be warm with highs in the lower 80s, but the humidity will decrease as the day progresses. After starting out with sunshine, scattered cloud cover will develop with the daytime heating, combined with some cooler air aloft. Friday will likely be equally as warm as Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

THE WEEKEND…

Our forecast holds! The Father’s Day weekend still looks spectacular. Both days should be dry, partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs Saturday will be in mid-80s inland, Sunday should be a few degrees warmer! For coastal communities, the weekend will feature great beach weather with highs near 80!

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

After tomorrow, our next chance for rain (and perhaps storms) doesn’t come until Monday into Tuesday of next week. The humidity will be on the rise Monday and that’s when temperatures may be downright hot, exceeding the 90° mark! Tuesday, as of now, appears to trend a bit cooler and less humid.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

