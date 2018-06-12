Silver Alert issued for Cheshire man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Felix Velazquez of Cheshire (Cheshire Police)

Cheshire Police issued a Silver Alert for a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Felix Velazquez, 67, was last seen around 3 p.m. at a family gathering on Route 10 near the Stop and Shop Plaza in Cheshire.

Police said Velazquez is capable of traveling long distances on foot. He has previously made it to New York state before being found.

Velazquez was last seen wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt with gold writing, black shorts, and a black hat.

He is described as being 5’3” tall, 116 pounds, with brown eyes, a shaved/ bald head, with a partially grey and brown goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police at 203-271-5500.

