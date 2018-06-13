Vacant home in Stafford collapses during fire

Crews shuttling water down to the fire scene. (WFSB)

A vacant home in Stafford collapsed during a fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a reported fire on Handel Road just before 1 a.m.

According to dispatchers the 1500 square foot home was fully involved upon arrival of crews and had partially collapsed.

"The house was a total loss on arrival, so rather than risk injuries to personnel or damaging equipment, it was basically just a wipe down operation," said Chief Joseph Lorenzetti, West Stafford Fire Department.

Mutual aid was called in from West Stafford, Stafford, Crystal Lake Fire in Ellington and Somers fire departments.

There were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

