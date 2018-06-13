Humidity, scattered showers arrive today

A storm system coming from the west is expected to increase the humidity, clouds and chances for scattered showers throughout Wednesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the sunshine seen during the morning commute won't last long.

"First, a warm front will increase cloud cover, so any sunshine early will be short-lived," Haney said. "As the front moves in, it will bring higher humidity and the chance for scattered showers."

Track the potential rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Haney said folks will need the umbrella anywhere from late Wednesday morning through the afternoon hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times in spots.

Then a cold front pushes more of a chance for severe weather by late Wednesday night into the overnight hours.

"Any storms will likely weaken considerably by the time they reach western and northwestern parts of the state," Haney said. "But with that said, this is where we expect the best chance to see some lightning and hear some rumbles of thunder."

Any storms that actually make it through Connecticut should lose steam by the time they reach the Rhode Island border.

For the rest of the week, expect temperatures in the 80s with gradually decreasing humidity on Thursday.

"After starting out with sunshine [on Thursday], scattered cloud cover will develop with the daytime heating, combined with some cooler air aloft," Haney said. "Friday will likely be equally as warm as [Thursday] under a mostly sunny sky."

The Father's Day weekend looks great, as of Haney's Wednesday forecast.

"Both days should be dry, partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm," he said. "Highs Saturday will be in mid-80s inland [and] Sunday should be a few degrees warmer!"

Shoreline highs should also be in the 80s to make for great beach days.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

