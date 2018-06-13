Showers, thunderstorms are possible overnight

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A storm system coming from the west is the reason for increased humidity across the state, along with some scattered showers.

After some scattered showers in parts of the state during the day, there could be more, along with some thunderstorms, overnight.

"The heaviest showers and potential storms won’t reach Connecticut until midnight or shortly before," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

By midnight, storms will be weaker, but some gusty winds and heavy rain can't be ruled out, DePrest said.

"The threat of showers and thunder should be over by 2 a.m. 3 a.m. A northwesterly flow will then usher in drier air before dawn," DePrest said.

Any storms that actually make it through Connecticut should lose steam by the time they reach the Rhode Island border.

For the rest of the week, expect temperatures in the 80s with gradually decreasing humidity on Thursday.

"On the heels of the cold front, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day with a strong northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely," on Thursday, DePrest said.

The Father's Day weekend looks great, as of DePrest's Wednesday forecast.

"A great weekend that will include a big warm-up," DePrest said.

Shoreline highs should also be in the 80s to make for great beach days.

