State police to conduct live gunfire exercises at site of proposed range

State police want to put a gun range near the Pachaug State Forest. (WFSB)

State police advised people in Griswold that they will be conducting live gunfire exercises on Wednesday.

It's happening at the site of a proposed gun range near the Pachaug State Forest.

Troopers called it part of a required noise test to see how a range might affect residents.

Many neighbors have spoken out against the range.

Legislation to block the range failed at the state capitol last month.

