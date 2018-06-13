Arrest made months after deadly Naugatuck crash

Naugatuck police investigated a deadly crash that happened back in February. (WFSB file)

A man was arrested on Tuesday for a deadly crash that happened back in February.

According to police, Alexander Oneschuk, 71, faces charges for the crash that killed 43-year-old Daniel Lucas on Gunntown Road in Naugatuck.

A team consisting of officers from Cheshire, Middlebury, Plymouth, Watertown and Wolcott helped Naugatuck police completed the investigation.

On Feb. 27, 2018, police said Oneschuk crossed the center line and collided with Lucas' vehicle, head-on.

Lucas was pronounced dead on the scene.

Blood samples from the scene were sent to the state's forensics lab.

Oneschuk was identified as the other driver.

He was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Oneschuk was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to drive in the proper lane, reckless driving, operating under suspended registration, no insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury Superior Court.

