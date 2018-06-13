Anonymous call leads to identification of hit-and-run suspect in Waterbury

Marques Verner was identified as a hit-and-run driver in Waterbury that injured a student who was running to a school bus. (Waterbury police)

Police in Waterbury identified a man for a hit-and-run involving a student running to a school bus.

They said Marques Verner, 28, was caught on camera striking the 7-year-old child in the area near North Main Street and Elizabeth Street just after 8 a.m. on June 4.

After surveillance footage was released to the media, a Waterbury detective received an anonymous call that led to the identification of Verner as the driver.

Detectives submitted and received an arrest warrant for the suspect.

He will be charged with avoiding responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating without a license and passing a standing school bus.

The bond for that warrant was set at $100,000.

He will also be arrested on another warrant that charges him with first-degree threatening. The bond for that case was set at $350,000.

