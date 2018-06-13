Experts say state is on track for a typical tick year

Experts say we're on track for another typical tick season (WFSB)

It’s that time of the year when ticks are out, and they can pose a big risk to your health.

Every year, the state keeps track of them and the illnesses they spread.

“It’s definitely a concern because they are so hard to see,” said Mark Knoblock, of West Haven.

Which is why he always checks for ticks.

“I absolutely find them but for every one I find, I think I’m probably missing five of them. They are so small and so sneaky,” he said.

At the Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station in New Haven, they test ticks all day.

“Typically, we receive about 3,000 ticks,” said Goudarz Molaei, of the Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station.

They count on the public to send them in so they can keep track of the types of ticks, and what diseases they’re carrying.

“I’ve definitely experienced multiple tick bites,” said Jake Lahiff, of Fairfield.

Experts said we’re on track for another typical tick year.

In our state, the most common are dog ticks, and deer or black-legged ticks.

“About 40 percent of black-legged ticks are infected with at least one disease agent. Lyme is the most prevalent,” Molaei said.

He said about one in three deer ticks carry Lyme disease.

Plus, they can carry anaplasmosis, babesiosis and the powassan virus, which can all make you very sick.

“I know a lot of people who suffer from Lyme disease and it’s not fun, very serious,” Knoblock said.

The Centers for Disease Control said it often takes 36 to 48 hours for them to transmit a disease, which is why it’s so important to find them right away.

“This time of the year is the peak seasonal activity for the nymph ticks, nymphs are juvenile ticks or immature ticks. They are small, the size of poppy seeds and they are extremely difficult even when you are vigilant to identify them and properly remove them,” Molaei said.

It’s not only deer that carry them.

Mice, chipmunks and other rodents will bring many ticks into your yard.

