All-clear given after noise prompted lockdown at 2 Plainville schools

A noise that sounded like gunshots prompted a lockdown at two schools in Plainville Wednesday afternoon.

According to an email sent to parents by Plainville school officials, Linden Street School and Plainville High were placed on lockdown, due to a "reported disturbance."

The two schools are located near each other.

The superintendent later said a noise that prompted the lockdown likely came from a nearby construction site or a car backfiring.

Students stayed in their classrooms during the lockdown, which has since been lifted at both schools.

Students were safe during this time.

Police searched both schools and found nothing related to anything suspicious.

