Police ID suspect accused of stealing car with kids inside

Surveillance video taken from carjacking in New Britain (submitted)

New Britain police have identified a suspect accused of stealing a car last month that had two children inside.

It happened on May 20 at the Citgo gas station on Columbus Boulevard.

A grandmother stopped to pump gas when she was pushed to the ground, and her car was stolen.

Inside the car at the time were her two grandchildren, ages 3 and 7.

They were later found unharmed by a citizen in the area of Cliff Street in New Britain.

Police have identified one of the suspects involved as 18-year-old Jonathon Manuel Vellon, of Hartford.

There is a warrant for his arrest.

He is currently incarcerated on an unrelated charge and has been linked to other stolen cars in the city, police said.

Police added that more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3171.

