Bishop's Orchards kicks off strawberry picking season

When you think of summer, you probably think of the sun, swimming, and perhaps strawberries.

Bishop's Orchards in Guilford kicked-off their "pick your own" season on Wednesday, with some delicious berries.

The strawberry season typically starts in mid-June and lasts until early July.

The gloomy forecast on Wednesday didn't keep people away.

"Strawberries are my favorite fruit and I try to pick often,” said Deborah Peluse, of Guilford.

"We come here, I try to pick as much as I can before he eats them all out of the basket,” said Jessica Norman, of Clinton, who was at Bishop’s on Wednesday picking fresh strawberries.

"People start calling the pick line at the end of May saying ‘okay, when are we going to start?’ Those were the people waiting at the gates at 8:15 this morning waiting to come in,” said Sarah Bishop DellaVentura, COO of Bishop’s Orchards.

Bishop’s Orchards has been in her family for six generations.

She says a lot of hard work and preparation happens ahead of picking season.

"Strawberries, today being the first day of the season, is the kickoff for the pick your own season until the end of October and that finishes with apples and pumpkins,” she said.

DellaVentura said the next few weeks will be very busy for them, especially on picking days that fall on a weekend.

She recommends getting there earlier in the day.

"A lot of people are smart and they'll come before it gets really, really hot because you're down on the ground, you're on your hands and knees, strawberries are not a standup pick crop,” DellaVentura said.

With three locations in the rotation for strawberries, DellaVentura said she is hoping to have another great year of picking.

If you would like to pick your own strawberries, call the pick line the night before for hours and location at 203-458-PICK.

