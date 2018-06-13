Judge rules EPA failing to curb pollution blowing east

A federal judge in New York has ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has violated the federal Clean Air Act by failing to curb ozone air pollution that blows into Connecticut and New York from the west.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl, in a decision dated Tuesday, granted the states' request for a summary judgment against the EPA and Commissioner Scott Pruitt.

The lawsuit, which was filed in January, is one of several in the past year involving mostly East Coast states seeking to have the EPA regulate out-of-state pollutants.

The judge has ordered the EPA to come up with an action plan.

The EPA, in response to the ruling, says it has already publicly announced that it will detail a plan later this month designed to address the concerns of the states.

