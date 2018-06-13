Person hit by car in Hartford, Columbus Boulevard reopened

Columbus Boulevard in Hartford is closed after a person was hit by a car (WFSB)

Columbus Boulevard in Hartford has reopened after a person was hit by a car.

Hartford police said the area is closed between State and Prospect streets were closed for a few hours for the investigation.

Police said the driver of an SUV was traveling north on Columbus as the person walked across Columbus in front of stopped traffic.

The SUV had a green light, police said.

The person was taken to Hartford Hospital with head injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

