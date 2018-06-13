Man hit by car in Hartford, Columbus Boulevard reopened

Columbus Boulevard in Hartford is closed after a person was hit by a car (WFSB)

Columbus Boulevard in Hartford has reopened after a man was hit by a car.

Police said a 40-year-old man was hit by the car and brought to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hartford Police said the 42-year-old female driver of an SUV was traveling north on Columbus as the person walked across Columbus in front of stopped traffic.

The SUV had a green light, police said.

The driver cooperated with police.

Police have not identified the driver or victim in this crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.

