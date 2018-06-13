Stolen Manchester championship softball trophies returned

The championship softball trophies that were stolen from this team have been returned (submitted)

A little league coach’s SUV was found nearly totaled in Hartford and championship trophies were in the back seat.

It was stolen right out of his driveway overnight on Monday.

The coach was really hoping the trophies would at least still be there.

Right before this story aired on Channel 3, the coach, Rich Crail, said that the trophies and a note were dropped off in his yard.

The Manchester Little League Softball team has played hard all season long.

Crail says it was disheartening to show up to championships empty-handed.

The morale was high Tuesday night when the girls won the championship game.

Instead of holding up trophies, the team had to pose without them to celebrate their win.

Crail is their coach and the president of the Manchester Little League.

“We had to explain to all the parents and the players yesterday that win or lose, there aren’t going to be trophies handed out,” said Crail.

The championship trophies were inside his SUV, and to his misfortune, that was stolen right out of his driveway two nights ago.

“It’s a shame it not just affected me and my family but it affected all the girls the local Manchester Little League Softball,” said Crail.

On Wednesday, Channel 3 met Crail at Capital Towing in Hartford.

His Ford Explorer was smashed up front. Police say the vehicle was found abandoned in the city.

“They were right back here in the back seat here,” said Crail.

There were 60 trophies worth $600 and a bag of softball equipment in the car that was stolen.

“They show up to practice all the time. They listen to their coaches. They learn from their mistakes. It is a symbol of their hard work win or lose,” said Crail.

Manchester police have this incident on file and say other cars in the area were burglarized that night.

