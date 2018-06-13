Years after teacher's death, officials look to redesign traffic flow at Rham

Years after a teacher's death, officials are looking to change traffic flow at Rham (WFSB)

There is a push to change the traffic flow at the Rham Middle and High School campus.

It's been a concern since a middle school teacher was killed by a driver in the school parking lot over four years ago.

The area where students are dropped off and picked up can be busy at the campus, just like it is at many other schools.

"Really hectic, especially like how the seniors have to park across the street rather than the senior lot which is meant for seniors and like a lot of the staff park in the senior lot so there's really not enough room for everyone I guess so I think change definitely needs to happen,” said Rham senior, Sam Schaeffler.

In March 2014, Rham middle school math teacher 65-year-old Dawn Mallory was killed after she was hit by an SUV.

The driver, now 53-year-old Elizabeth Everett, said she had had a bottle of wine the night before dropping her son off at school.

She was parked in the bus lane and police said she was going 14 miles per hour when she backed into Mallory.

"She not only put her life and the others on the road that day at risk, but also her own son's life at risk by getting behind the wheel,” Eric Boucher, Mallory’s son, said previously.

While Everett did have alcohol in her system, her blood alcohol level was below the legal limit when tested.

She was charged with six crimes but was acquitted of the two manslaughter. She was given 20 months in prison.

The town of Hebron asked the state for help in redesigning the traffic flow for the school in 2015 and was given a $1.3 million grant.

On Monday, Luch's Consulting Engineers presented a preliminary plan for a new traffic pattern for the campus.

The new plan would cost about $1.1 million and include a third driveway for drop-offs at the high school side freeing up the main entrance for buses.

The middle school side would have one-way traffic for drop-offs and pickups.

"I think the idea is great, one-way traffic,” said Debie Seidel.

However, some say the proposal doesn't do enough to separate teachers and staff from where pickups and drop-offs are made.

"It should be totally separate, the staff should be separate from the students and where the buses come in, everything should be totally different,” said Ross Morgan.

There are several public hearings planned, but the plans must be approved by the board of education, town, and the department of transportation.

The project is scheduled to take place in the summer of next year.



