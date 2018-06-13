A chance for showers and thunder tonight then breezy & drier tomorrow!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

It is a mild and muggy Wednesday evening. Temperatures range from 65 degrees in Lebanon and Groton to 71 degrees in Ansonia. Hartford is coming in at 70 degrees as is Danbury, Willimantic, and Bridgeport. Dew point temperatures are in the middle 60s statewide. Danbury's dew point of 67 degrees is the highest in the state. Winds are mostly from the south at 6-12 mph. The visibility has been reduced to 7 miles in light fog in Chester and New Haven. Sky conditions range from partly cloudy to overcast, but there is no rain in the state at this time.

Previous Discussion...

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Humid air moved into Connecticut today and now dew points are in the 60s statewide. A cold front will move into this humid air mass tonight and the result will be scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The greatest risk for severe weather will be across portions of New York and Pennsylvania this evening. The heaviest showers and potential storms won’t reach Connecticut until midnight or shortly before. By then, the storms will be weaker, but gusty winds and heavy rain can’t be ruled out especially in western portions of the state. The threat of showers and thunder should be over by 2am or 3am. A northwesterly flow will then usher in drier air before dawn.

Temperatures will range from 65-70 this evening. Overnight lows will range from 57-64.

THURSDAY…

On the heels of the cold front, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day with a strong northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely. It’ll be a comfortable day with lower humidity. Dew points will drop through the 50s, perhaps into the upper 40s. Highs will range from the middle 70s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 80s near the I-95 corridor. The normal, or average, high for June 14th is 79 degrees.

The mercury will dip into the 50s Thursday night under a partly cloudy to clear sky.

FRIDAY…

High pressure will be in control of our weather for the end of the week. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness Friday and it’ll be quite pleasant outdoors with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity will remain low and there will be a gentle northwesterly breeze that will go locally onshore during the afternoon.

THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

A great weekend that will include a big warm-up! High pressure will settle to the south of New England and a southwesterly flow will allow warmer air to move into our region. Saturday will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. The early morning hours will be cool with temperatures in the 50s, but the afternoon will be warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be even warmer with highs 85-90. The humidity will be higher as well. It’ll be a great day for the beach since an onshore breeze will keep highs closer to 80 degrees, perhaps even the 70s in Coastal New London County. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and while a late day shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

There is the potential for some very hot weather on Monday. If a cold front doesn’t arrive until later in the day, temperatures could reach the middle 90s over interior portions of the state! A thunderstorm is possible, but that will depend on the timing of the front.

Temperatures will trend downward Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s at best. Low pressure may develop to the south of New England and it could brush Connecticut with some rain or showers Tuesday, Tuesday night, or Wednesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

