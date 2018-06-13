Study: Teens are drinking less, using fewer drugs

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, teenagers are drinking less, using fewer drugs, and spend more time on the computer.

More than 2,400 high school students were polled last year to compare youth to 2007.

The study said teens are playing more video games and using computers, instead of watching tv. That's a 14 percent uptick since 2007.

Just 17 percent of kids report watching three or more hours of tv a day, compared to 30 percent a decade ago.

The rate of kids having sex has also dropped. Now only one in three students are sexually active, compared to 42 percent in 2007.

Drug use of all kind, cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy, are all down.

However, marijuana use is on the rise.

Thirty-nine percent of students in 2017 said they'd tried marijuana at least once.

Drinking among teens has dropped 15 percent.

Teens feeling "sad or hopeless" is on the rise. Those who reported the feeling that way for almost two weeks straight is at 27 percent.

