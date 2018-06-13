National Kidney Foundation Walk to Kick off on June 17 in West Hartford

3 Cares unites with the National Kidney Foundation to celebrate their walk on June 17.

The walk will take place at the University of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford at 10:30 AM and registration opens at 9:30 AM. More than 500 walkers are expected to attend, all with the intent to raise awareness on kidney disease, organ donation and the importance of early screening.

For Shira Stein, this walk is more than just raising awareness. “This is my 7th year participating in the Kidney Walk, an event I always look forward to. My team and I get together each year and walk in honor of my mother, a transplant recipient. The kidney walks are always fun, there is music, entertainment for the kids and it’s a great reason to get your family and friends together while helping raise awareness for an important cause.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 million American adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren’t aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history of kidney failure. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end-stage renal disease (kidney failure). In Connecticut alone, over 4200 people are on dialysis and over 1100 are awaiting lifesaving transplants.

“Participating in the Kidney Walk can help save lives,” said Karen Corbin, Executive Director. “NKF reminds walkers that it only takes two simple tests at your primary care doctor’s office to check for any red flags. That’s important, because kidneys are essential to keeping us alive and healthy. As a matter of fact, when kidneys stop working, so do you. So, let’s give kidneys some love!"

To register, donate, and learn more about this walk click here.