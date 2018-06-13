Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union Shred-it Event held June 16

3 Cares teams up with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union and Shred-it this Saturday June 16th from 9:00 AM to Noon to collect and destroy sensitive information from our Connecticut community.

The event will be held from 9 AM to Noon to collect and destroy sensitive information from our Connecticut community.

You can bring your paperwork to Nutmeg State FCU Rocky Hill located at 521 Cromwell Avenue or their Glastonbury location, 81 House St.

For nearly a decade Nutmeg State FCU has help Connecticut residence protect their privacy with this event.

It is free to the community and last year alone, they collected 22,000 pounds of paper in Rocky Hill and 14,000 pounds in Glastonbury.

Protecting your privacy is key, bring down paperwork and junk mail that include names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

They are accepting all sensitive or confidential materials that include but, not limited to: account numbers, birth dates, passwords, PINs, signatures, social security numbers, and medical information.

To learn more about this and other Nutmeg State FCU events click here.

