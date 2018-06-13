Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament Set for Monday June 18

On Monday June 18th , the 12th Annual Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament will be under way at the Country Club of Farmington 806 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT.

Registration opens at 10:00 AM with lunch at 11:00 AM and a double shot gun start at noon.

The Petit Family Foundation’s goal is to “Be the Change” they want to see in the world and is committed to making the world a better place. The first eleven tournaments have raised over $990,000 and that money has been used for grants to benefit the citizens of CT, the region, and others around the nation.

Kara Sundlun and Dennis House will serve as co-emcees and auctioneers at the Dinner Auction again this year. This year promises to be the best one yet. Join 3 Cares and the Petit Family Foundation again for golf, great food, raffles, memories, and more.

