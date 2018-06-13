PD: 2 men arrested after 160 bags of heroin found in car

160 bags of heroin were found inside Core Menefee's car in Manchester (Manchester PD)

Corey Menefee (left) and Latravis Moore (right) were arrested for having drugs in their car (Manchester PD)

Manchester Police arrested two men after drugs were found in their car.

On Wednesday, police said they conducted a search warrant on a car that was involved in drug sales in Manchester.

Police said the 2013 Infinity G37 belongs to 26-year-old Corey Menefee.

When police approached the car, Menefee was holding crack cocaine in his hand and had a large plastic bag containing bags of heroin and crack cocaine in his lap.

Police seized 160 bags of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money from Menefee’s car.

Menefee’s passenger, Latravis Moore, was also arrested.

Moore was charged with conspiracy to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on $150,000 bail.

Menefee was charged with possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics, operating a drug factory and several other drug-related charges.

He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information pertaining to drug activity is asked to call the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at 860-645-5548.

