Police seek driver involved in Meriden hit-and-run

A person has minor injuries after a hit-and-run on East Main Street in Meriden (WFSB)

Meriden Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday night.

A person was hit the by car in the area of 900 East Main St. around 10 pm.

Police said the person that was hit has minor injuries.

Meriden Police are searching for a dark colored sedan with possible damage to the front right of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden Police.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates when they become available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.