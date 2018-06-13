New renderings of East Windsor casino released

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes released new renderings of the East Windsor Casino (MMCT)

The dream of a casino in East Windsor feels a whole lot closer to reality.

On Wednesday night, residents got a first look at what the facility will look like.

As Bill Loos, who has lived in East Windsor looked up at the renderings, he couldn’t help but think how much the town has changed.

“It was a farm town,” said Loos.

East Windsor’s days as a farm town may be coming to an end but, Loos believes the casino represents progress.

The casino will be built at the sight of the old Showcase Cinemas.

“I think they did a nice job on them, I think it’s good architect, I like the concept of it,” said Loos.

The $300 million project includes a nearly 200,000 square foot casino that will span one massive floor, along with a five-story parking garage.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are teaming up on the facility and hope to start construction this fall.

“We’ve been at it for about a year since the bill was passed. We’ve got local approvals in place to now get to the point where we’ve got a sense of what the building is going to look like, it’s exciting,” said Andrew Doba, MMCT spokesperson.

Keith Yagaloff was one of a steady stream of people impressed by the design.

“I didn’t know what it was going to look like, but it looks pretty good,” said Yagaloff.

No one spoke out against the casino, but Yagaloff said when he looks at the drawings, he sees more than the casino.

He envisions all the money the town will bring in as a result.

“This is really important for the schools and the infrastructure of East Windsor. This is going to allow the town which is not a wealthy town to improve its situation,” said Yagaloff.

The tribes are still working on some zoning issues.

They say they are confident construction will start in the fall and the doors could open as soon as spring 2020.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.