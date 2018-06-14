I-95 in Branford reopens after one-vehicle crash

Delays were reported on I-95 south in Branford because of a one-vehicle crash near exit 59. (DOT)

Interstate 95 in Branford was completely closed because of a one-vehicle crash.

However around 6:15 a.m., both sides reopened. All that was left was residual delays.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened near exit 59 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Both sides of the highway were affected.

According to state police, power lines fell across the highway.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

