I-95 in Branford reopens after one-vehicle crash

Interstate 95 in Branford was completely closed because of a one-vehicle crash.
However around 6:15 a.m., both sides reopened. All that was left was residual delays.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened near exit 59 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Both sides of the highway were affected.
According to state police, power lines fell across the highway.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
