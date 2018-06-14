Cities, towns mark Flag Day with ceremonies

Cities and towns across the state plan to mark Flag Day with ceremonies.

Flag Day commemorates the official adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777 by a resolution from the Second Continental Congress. The day is also considered the birthday of the U.S. Army.

Ceremonies are planned in the following cities and towns:

East Haven - Town green at 6:30 p.m.

Mystic - Liberty Square at 7:45 a.m.

Rocky Hill - Dept. of Veterans Affairs at 1:30 p.m.

Terryville - Terryville Fairgrounds BBQ pavilion at 7 p.m.

