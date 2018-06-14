CT National Guard troops depart for southwest Asia

Members of the CT Army National Guard Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment departed in preparation for a tour in southwest Asia on Thursday. (WFSB)

Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard shipped off to Texas on Thursday in advance of deployment to southwest Asia.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus Martin announced that members of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, left from Windsor Locks.

The 30-guardsmen regiment is based in Windsor Locks and commanded by 1st Lt. Matthew Barringer of South Glastonbury.

It will be responsible for providing aeromedical evacuation, extensive en-route critical care and medical support while moving patients.

"It's very important. I used to be an infantry man, being down on the line. If I was ever hurt, these would be the guys that would be picking me up. So it is very important for me to provide the best level of care that I can," said Staff Sgt. John Harrington.

First, the detachment will head to an installation in Texas for further training before heading overseas.

"When we get down to Texas, we have some last-minute training, polishing up the rough edges, being evaluated by an external unit that we are officially good to do our jobs to the standard that the army prescribes," said First Lt. Andrew Severson, who has been with the Army National Guard for six years, and this mission is his first deployment.

Once in southwest Asia, it will fly a HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter that was specially outfitted for medical evacuations.

