I-91 south congested in New Haven

Interstate 91 south in New Haven is congested because of a crash involving two vehicles and a tractor trailer.
It happened between exits 8 and 7, according to state police.
The two center lanes are closed in the area.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.