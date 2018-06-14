I-84 traffic backed up 7 miles due to crash in Cheshire

A crash in Cheshire caused 7 miles of backup on Interstate 84 east.
It happened on Thursday morning between exits 26 and 27, according to state police.
The crash involved a car and a tractor trailer.
Minor injuries were reported.
Stop and go traffic stretched back to exit 23.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.