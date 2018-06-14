I-84 traffic backed up 7 miles due to crash in Cheshire

A crash caused 7 miles of backup on I-84 east in Cheshire Thursday morning. (State police)

A crash in Cheshire caused 7 miles of backup on Interstate 84 east.

It happened on Thursday morning between exits 26 and 27, according to state police.

The crash involved a car and a tractor trailer.

Minor injuries were reported.

Stop and go traffic stretched back to exit 23.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

