Quinnipiac suspends fraternity following 'spring incident'

Quinnipiac University in Hamden said it suspended a fraternity because of an incident that happened this past spring.

The incident involved the Quinnipiac chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The school did not release any details about what happened.

However, it provided a statement on Thursday.

“The university has suspended the chapter of the fraternity in question for two years following a thorough investigation regarding actions that occurred during the spring 2018 semester,” said John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations.

According to a letter sent to the fraternity, a suspension status from the university means the chapter cannot operate in any way.

"This includes hosting events, participating in community-wide activities, recruiting and gather for the purpose of doing business," wrote Catherine Pezzella, director of campus life for fraternity and sorority life.

This isn't the first time Sigma Phi Epsilon has been in trouble.

A cease-and-desist order was handed down back in 2015 over the hazing of new members.

