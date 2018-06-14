Man scheduled for kidney transplant receives stay of deportation

A man scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant this summer has received a 6 month stay of deportation.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal confirmed the stay for Nelson Omar Rosales Santos on Thursday.

Supporters of Santos were set to protest the original decision to instead deport him to his native Honduras.

Instead, a rally of celebration was held in Hartford in support of Nelson Omar Rosales Santos.

His family and supporters said Santos has lived in Stamford for 30 years, is married to a U.S. citizen and has three children who were born in the United States.

They said Santos has diabetes, high blood pressure, and his kidneys do not function. He needs dialysis every two days and if he were to go back to Honduras, he said he'd likely die because access to dialysis isn't readily available.

They said his deportation would amount to a death sentence and goes against a recommendation of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

That agency had no immediate comment Thursday morning.

Blumenthal said reason temporarily prevailed.

"ICE has granted a six month stay in the deportation of Nelson Rosales Santos," Blumenthal said. "This deportation would have been a cruel and callous act that history would have judged in the harshest of lights. But six months is a short reprieve, and we must redouble our efforts to achieve permanent relief for this Connecticut family."

Blumenthal said Fathers’ Day will take on new meaning this Sunday as he and supporters fight for all of the families like Santos's at the border and across the country who are being ripped apart by the president's immigration policies.

