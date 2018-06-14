Man dies after being pulled from Savin Lake Dam

A person was pulled from the Savin Lake Dam in Lebanon on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A man has died after he was pulled from Savin Lake Dam on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police said crews were called to Savin Lake Dam on Thursday for the report of a drowning.

The dam is located in the Colchester, Lebanon area.

Police said a 72-year-old man was pulled from the water, and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no criminal aspect to this incident, police said.

The man's identification has not yet been released.

