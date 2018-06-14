Rocky Hill assistant track coach resigns, 2 teachers on leave amid investigation

Allegations of misconduct by an assistant track coach led to a resignation and two administrative leave placements.

According to police, the misconduct happened between a student and an assistant coach at Rocky Hill High School.

The coach resigned from his position on May 29, according to superintendent Dr. Mark Zito.

"The Rocky Hill Board of Education is aware of allegations against a former employee," Zito said.

Detectives and Zito said the coach was a non-faculty member and not a teacher.

He has not been identified.

Two teachers, who also serve as coaches on the team, were placed on administrative leave "with pay and without prejudice" on May 30.

Police said since the investigation is ongoing, the details they can release are limited.

"The safety of our students is our first priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigation of this matter," Zito said.

Parents who have students on the track team told Channel 3 they were being left in the dark about this.

They said the school never mentioned anything about it, and said it was strange to not see three coaches at the last track meet.

"There's is so much going on in the schools that you think the kids are safe and they're not," said Maria Costa, of Rocky Hill.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

