Stamford city employee caught stealing, internal review underway

The city of Stamford is conducting an internal review after it was discovered a city employee was reportedly stealing.

The mayor’s office said City Marina Supervisor Sean Elumba was fired after the discovery of theft of city property.

City officials said they will be reviewing all city purchasing and procurement practices.

A press release said while the city has practices in place to protect taxpayer assets, “when there is a breach in these controls, there is clearly an obligation to review and upgrade city processes.”

“We have zero tolerance for any abuse of taxpayer money. This audit is necessary to ensure that this is in fact an isolated instance of criminal behavior,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.