Mohegan Sun to open new billiards/arcade, bar space

GAME ON! will open this coming winter. (Mohegan Sun)

Mohegan Sun will be welcoming a bowling, ping-pong, craft beer, food and private event space this winter.

The space called “GAME ON!”, owned by Lyons Group, will include a 65-foot bar, billiards, arcade games and more inside the Earth Expo and Convention center at Mohegan Sun.

“GAME ON!” will be a 23,000 square-foot restaurant and bar, similar to the location in Fenway Park in Boston.

The space can host private parties from as little as 20 people, and up to 700 people.

Patrick Lyons, CEO of Lyons Group, says “We are proud of our 17-year partnership with Mohegan Sun, GAME ON! will certainly become an important part of Mohegan Sun’s diverse entertainment portfolio.”

