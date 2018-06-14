Showery and cooler today, then a BIG weekend warm-up!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Clouds and spotty showers persist through the afternoon, they should end this evening with clearing thereafter. Given this, highs today may not make it above 70 in many towns.

For the weekend, our forecast is on track! Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs into the mid-80s inland (a bit cooler along the coast). Then Sunday should be mostly sunny and even warmer – close to 90 inland, several degrees cooler but in the lower 80s along the shoreline.

Monday, the heat peaks and the humidity will be noticeably higher… this is when temperatures across CT could set records. Inland they could top out in the mid to perhaps even upper 90s!! Add in the humidity, heat index values likely eclipse the century mark. With regard to rain/storm chances, Monday the threat looks low; Tuesday, the threat goes up.

For the rest of next week and tournament play for the Travelers Championship, as of now, the weather looks great! Warm (above average temps, but dry).

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------------

TODAY, 6/15/18…

A disturbance aloft will rotate through Southern New England this morning. The air aloft will be cool and a bit unstable. Therefore, sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy today and a few showers can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day will be dry. The air will be cooler than it was yesterday. Highs will be in the 70s, but the wind will be lighter.

The clouds will clear away tonight as the mercury dips to between 50-55 degrees.

THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

It's shaping up to be a great weekend that will include a big warm-up! High pressure will be in control of our weather throughout the weekend, although it will shift to the east of New England on Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. The early morning hours will be cool with temperatures in the 50s, but the afternoon will be warm with highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will remain low.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be even warmer with highs 85-90. The humidity will be a little higher as well. It’ll be a great day to take Dad to the beach since an onshore breeze will keep highs closer to 80 degrees, perhaps even the 70s in Coastal New London County. While a few showers may pop up to the north and west of Connecticut Sunday afternoon, we are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

There is the potential for record breaking heat on Monday. A cold front will move southward across New England, but it will remain to the north of Connecticut. A west to southwesterly flow of hot air will send temperatures rising well into the 90s Monday afternoon. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 18th is 94 degrees, set in 1994. For now, we are forecasting 96 degrees, which would be a new record! The combination of heat and higher humidity could send the heat index up to 100 degrees, if not higher. An isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon heat, but the probability of getting one appears to be low.

Showers and thunderstorm may be more likely on Tuesday as the cold front moves southward across Connecticut. We are forecasting highs in the 80s, but temperatures will greatly depend on when the clouds and showers arrive.

The front will settle to the south of New England Wednesday and Thursday, and high pressure will move into the Northeast. That is good news for us and for the Traveler’s Championship! The Celebrity Pro-Am is on Wednesday and the weather should be ideal. The sky will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be in the comfortable range. The first round for tournament play is on Thursday. It should be another pleasant summer day with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By the way, summer begins 1 week from yesterday on Thursday, June 21st! The summer solstice will occur at 6:07 in the morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

