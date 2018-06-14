Turning briefly cooler, then a big weekend warm-up!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

It is a breezy and comfortable Thursday evening! The northwest wind is still gusting to over 20 mph in New Haven and Groton. Earlier this evening, Hartford had a gust to 30 mph. Temperatures range from 60 degrees in Warren and 61 degrees in Lakeville to 72 degrees in New Haven and Bridgeport. The air is dry with dew points generally in the lower 50s. Sky conditions range from partly cloudy to overcast, but there is no rain in the state.

Previous Discussion...

THURSDAY RECAP…

It was a beautiful day, although sunshine gave way to a lot of clouds across much of the state this afternoon. Before the clouds arrived, temperatures reached the lower 80s in many locations. Bridgeport was the warm spot with a high of 86 degrees thanks to a strong northwesterly breeze from off the land. We had gusts to at least 30 mph in a number of locations. The air became very dry. Dew point temperatures, as of 4:00 this afternoon, ranged from 46 degrees in Bridgeport to 55 degrees in Windsor Locks. The relative humidity in Bridgeport dropped to 26%.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A disturbance aloft will approach New England from the northwest tonight. As a result, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. However, the risk of a shower will be low since the atmosphere is dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. The strong breeze will diminish after the sun goes down at 8:27 this evening.

FRIDAY…

The disturbance aloft will rotate through Southern New England in the morning. The air aloft will be cool and a bit unstable. Therefore, sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow and a light rain shower can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day will be dry. The air will be cooler than it was today. Highs will be in the 70s, but the wind will be lighter.

The clouds will clear away Friday night and the mercury will dip to 50-55.

THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

A great weekend that will include a big warm-up! High pressure will be in control of our weather throughout the weekend, although it will shift to the east of New England on Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. The early morning hours will be cool with temperatures in the 50s, but the afternoon will be warm with highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will remain low.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be even warmer with highs 85-90. The humidity will be a little higher as well. It’ll be a great day to take dad to the beach since an onshore breeze will keep highs closer to 80 degrees, perhaps even the 70s in Coastal New London County. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day and the risk of a shower is very low. A few showers may pop up to the north and west of Connecticut Sunday afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

There is the potential for record breaking heat on Monday. A cold front will move southward across New England, but it will remain to the north of Connecticut. A west to southwesterly flow of hot air will send temperatures rising well into the 90s Monday afternoon. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 18th is 94 degrees, set in 1994. For now, we are forecasting 96 degrees, which would be a new record! The combination of heat and higher humidity could send the heat index up to 100 degrees, if not higher. An isolated thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon heat, but probability of getting one appears to be low.

Showers and thunderstorm may be more likely on Tuesday as the cold front moves southward across Connecticut. We are forecasting highs in the 80s, but temperatures will greatly depend on the when the clouds and showers arrive.

The front will settle to the south of New England Wednesday and Thursday, and high pressure will move into the Northeast. That is good news for us and for the Traveler’s Championship! The Celebrity Pro-Am is on Wednesday and the weather should be ideal. The sky will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be in the comfortable range. The first round for tournament play in on Thursday. It should be another pleasant summer day with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By the way, summer begins 1 week from today on Thursday, June 21st! The summer solstice will occur at 6:07 in the morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

