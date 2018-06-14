Offiicals announced Thursday that federal grants will go toward housing for domestic violence survivors (WFSB)

There is another step to help victims of domestic violence.

The federal government is making $50 million available for states to apply for grants. The money that comes from those grants would be used for more housing.

This means a lot for those who are trying to find a path forward.

Right now, there are 18 emergency shelters in Connecticut, which is important, but the next step for many victims is helping themselves their children start a new life.

"It’s hard to leave, hard to take everything you have and find a place to keep you and your children safe,” said Barbara Damon, who runs Prudence Crandall Center.

She said women and even men who go there are often afraid, and have little self-esteem.

Several community groups work together to provide healthcare and career counseling so victims can learn to start over.

Transitional housing has a teen room and a playscape for younger children.

"We've been able to house families who are existing or living in domestic violence shelter temporarily in ways we have never done before,” said Karen Jarmoc, of Connecticut’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

But more housing is needed.

Domestic violence in the U.S. affects one out of every four women, one out of every seven men, and when it comes to teenagers, one in three will experience some form of physical abuse.

In Connecticut, more than 38,000 victims were given services last year—1,200 adults and nearly 1,000 children were placed in shelters.

"It’s about mothers and fathers, sons and daughters finding security and safety and a peace of mind,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Housing goes a long way to helping those leave abusive relationships and find the strength they need to rebuild their lives.

"They can all learn it's not their fault, they are not alone and it's not just them,” Damon said.

Domestic violence is not something that happens in one particular community or neighborhood, no one is exempt.

The federal grant money will continue to help these non-profits work together to provide the right services.

