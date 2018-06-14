1 dead, 3 teens injured in Route 8 crash following police chase

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash following a police chase on Route 8 in Bridgeport (CT State Police)

A section of Route 8 northbound is closed in Bridgeport after a deadly crash.

According to Bridgeport Police, an 18-year-old was killed in the crash.

Route 8 is closed between exits 5 and 8.

State Police said the Bridgeport Police Department was in pursuit of the car prior to the crash.

The driver of the car was 15-years-old.

Bridgeport Police said the four people inside the car ranged in age from 15 to 18-years-old.

Police are still notifying family members of the teens involved.

One person has serious injuries and the other two inside the car have minor injuries.

Police said the chase stemmed from an armed robbery on McKinley Avenue.

There were guns found inside the car.

Police have not said how long Route 8 will be closed for.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 nb x5 Bridgeport remains closed following one car rollover down embankment. 3 of 4 occupants transported to hospitals w/serious & life-threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/Qxtvdy2kSz — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 15, 2018

