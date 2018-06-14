Coast Guard attempting to locate owner of unmanned paddle board

The Coast Guard is attempting to locate the owner of this unmanned paddle board (US Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help in locating the owner of an unmanned paddle board that was found on Thursday.

The paddle board was found approximately half a quarter mile southwest of Calf Island, CT. Calf Island is off the Greenwich shoreline.

The Coast Guard said no one has been reported missing or in distress in the area.

The paddle board is white and blue.

A 45-foot Response Boat – Medium from the Coast Guard Station New London and an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MA are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on the location of the missing paddle boarder is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 203-468-4401.

