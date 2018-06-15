Serious injuries reported in Colchester crash

A person was seriously hurt in an overnight crash in Colchester.

According to state police, it happened on Norwich Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Life Star emergency helicopter responded to the scene to transport the person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

There's no word on a cause for the crash.

